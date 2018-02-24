'I'm offended by my fiancée's pre-wedding request. Am I just being stubborn?'

For some, the lead up to a wedding day is a messy path of stress, over-zealous planning, ridiculous requests and the haemorrhaging of money.

But for one groom-to-be, it’s become defined by an interesting request from his soon-to-be wife.

Posting on Reddit, user TA180219 says he “loves” his fiancée because “she is beautiful, kind and intelligent” and all he has “ever wanted from a woman”.

“We have been together for six years, friends for three years before that. I couldn’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, so I proposed in January and she made me the happiest guy ever by saying yes.

“But yesterday Lucy asked me if I could do just one ‘small’ thing before the wedding – whiten my teeth.”

Reddit user TA180219 explained that when he was a teenager, he fell and hit his face on a curb, breaking a few of his front teeth.

What can you do with your old wedding dress? Post continues after audio.



“My dentist managed to ‘save’ them, in the sense that I still have my original teeth, but they no longer have nerves and darkened a fair bit afterwards.

“I’m not going to lie and say that I love the fact that my teeth have darkened, for photos I tend to keep my mouth closed, but they have become a part of who I am now (16 years later) and I’ve always thought that if someone can’t accept me the way I am then screw them. But I love her, and I want to make her happy.”

He went on to say this “request” is “not new”.

“Lucy has brought the subject up before and I’ve always point blank refused, I gave excuses about money or said that I couldn’t understand why she didn’t just accept it. It’s been a while since it was last brought up though.