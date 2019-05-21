Her naked protest photo is making some women angry. But Emily Ratajkowski is not the enemy.

What do you feel when you look at this photo?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 16, 2019 at 9:45am PDT

Insecure?

Angry?

Excited?

Impressed?

Envious?

Or do you feel energised to lobby for legitimate changes to pro-life legislation in the American South and to safeguard our own Australian state-by-state legislation to ensure that every woman has access to a safe termination if she needs one?

The last one? Great.

But that’s not what a lot of people are saying about the Instagram image that US model and actress Emily Ratajkowski posted on the weekend to protest a return to draconian abortion laws in several US states. Under the hashtag #youknowme, celebrities and civilians alike have been posting their fury at the legislation, which is so hardline it bans abortions even in the cases of incest and rape.

A lot of people are telling Em Rata (as she is known) to put her clothes back on. To stop making abortion laws about herself and her naked body. Professional troll Piers Morgan spoke for an army of detractors when he said that it was a “dumb, self-promoting” photo and the message was lost.

“Hey girlfriend,” ran one typical reaction. “You’re not empowering anyone by giving men what they want to see… if you want to make a difference, run for government.”

“Why don’t you just admit that this is just another excuse to take your clothes off for attention?”

And, “Stop overreacting, you’re selling your body to those ‘old white men’.”

Even the incomparable Celeste Barber appeared to be making a sly point when she posted: