"That's how I express my faith": Carol is both a Christian and a doctor who performs abortions.

Dr Carol Portmann is an obstetrician and gynaecologist who strongly supports a woman’s right to contraception and abortion.
She is also a practising Christian, which is a religion that frowns upon both of those things.
So how does she reconcile her work with her faith?
Well, that was a journey Dr Portmann, 50, took decades ago, but being at peace with those two opposing forces has actually allowed her to mentally tackle the bigger challenge that’s emerged in recent years; reconciling her faith with the actions of others within it.
Carol and 10 other Christians are starring in an SBS documentary called ‘Christians Like Us’. Check out the trailer below. Post continues after video.
Within Christianity more widely, those actions include the highest Catholic in Australia George Pell being convicted of paedophilia, and the priests and Catholic brothers revealed as abusers in the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
Dr Portmann is adamant it’s about sticking firmly to your core beliefs.
“Don’t be afraid to say ‘I am Christian’, and don’t be afraid to say ‘I don’t need to justify that to you’,” she told Mamamia.
Dr Portmann is actually a part of the Uniting Church, which generally supports more progressive views. She says it’s the only way she’s able to practice her faith and be both at peace with it, and find support in it.
“I’m fairly sure I wouldn’t be accepted into the Catholic Church,” Dr Portmann said.
She believes it’s very possible to reconcile her work with her Christianity, and she hopes other people aren’t afraid to write their own stories, when it comes to practising religion.
“I believe as a Christian, and as a doctor, I am here to help people and guide them through whatever situation they are in without judgement. That’s how I express my faith. If you don’t agree that’s OK,” Dr Portmann explained.
She and others of faith admit at this moment in time, they’re feeling attacked given the recent convictions of people of faith.
Dr Portmann has no doubt it’s making people question the religion they are a part of, and for them her message is clear:
“Stick to the basis of faith in terms of how you live your life. Don’t get too lost in theology. Most people are just living Christian lives – and by that I mean trying to be nice, good people,” she explained.
She does believe that many churches are too stuck in the depths of ideology and are failing at making themselves relevant in today’s day and age.
Top Comments
So she is actually saying she isn't a Christian really - because she still just does whatever she wants?
It's like saying OK I love playing scrabble, I identify as a person who plays scrabble, it's who I am, but I follow the rules of Boggle when I play!
Not all Christians are against abortion. With science we now know that the embryo when most terminations are performed, has no brain stem or nervous system. And the rights of the born human take precedence. So I think it is entirely in keeping with Christianity.
There is nothing in the Bible that prohibits abortion. And, considering it was widely practiced, if there was an issue with it, I'm sure it would have been in there.
The fifth commandment: Thou shalt not kill
So you are saying that most terminations occur before six weeks? Because that is not true at all
But this is the problem with organised religion, that it depends on who is interpreting the principles as to how the beliefs get expressed. You can’t be a fairweather friend and distance yourself from your religion when it behaves badly and give it credit when it seems to be doing well. The theory is what it is. If you are going to financially support and identify yourself as a member of a church then you should ensure that that church is not doing harm in the world or you are also responsible.
I really resent also when human traits of kindness and compassion are claimed by Christians as ‘Christian’ values. How did the human race survive before Jesus, who was only supposedly here around 2000 years ago? Humans have always had goodness.
She is living more to the Bible than those prolifers. There is no Biblical backing for a prolife stance.