Emilia Clarke posted a selfie. Then came a tweet about her face.

In the latest story to enrage women everywhere, a man on the internet has called out a selfie of a 36-year-old woman because she dares to age.

The woman in question is Emilia Clarke, the actor best-known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

The caption that accompanies the unassuming photo, shared by Emilia to her over 27 million Instagram followers, reads, "Mum got me a mug. I felt it was important to share this newfound wisdom. Use it and reap the rewards."

The mug she holds close to her face says 'You're Doing F***ing Great' and she included a few hashtags and emojis that hint at the fact she might have been recovering from a cold.

The comments on this original post, which has been liked by over two million people, were from fans mostly praising her beauty and her 'realness'.

The photo, which appears unfiltered, shows a beautiful 30-something woman smiling naturally. As one of Emilia's 27 million followers, I viewed the photo last week and barely registered it. I thought she looked lovely and happy and I scrolled on by, giving it no further thought. Until today, when I learned it had gone viral for reasons I would never have expected.