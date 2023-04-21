Em Rata has finally spoken out about that Celeste Barber drama.

“em rata getting paid to do a lingerie modeling job that she consents to, vs em rata getting sexually harassed and assaulted at work & speaking out about it— do you not see how these are different??? Yikes,” one comment read.

Another commenter replied: "This captions reeks of people who tell women 'what did they expect' when they go out in a short skirt and get sexually assaulted... please check your internalised misogyny..."

Celeste Barber responded to the backlash during an interview with Fitzy and Wippa by saying “'I don’t think Emily is a fan. That’s okay, she’s allowed to not love it”.

Em Rata was questioned on High Low by a Kiwi listener whether her take has changed in hindsight since the incident.

“This whole drama with Celeste has been blown out of proportion... In general, I find her to be really funny."

“But, [the] message I was trying to send to her was 'I just don’t want you to do this anymore to me.'"

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud discuss Emily Ratajkowski's career below.

Em Rata went on to explain on the podcast: “I want to be able to do my thing, whether that be writing about my terrifying experiences in an industry that doesn’t protect women and young girls and femme presenting people while also having a bathing suit line.”

She then gave context around the timing of the incident, referencing that her first essay Buying My Body Back, in which she speaks on others using her image for profit without her consent, had only just been published by New York Magazine.

“I was like, I’m not giving her my consent for this joke anymore. It just landed at a really specific time for me."

Em Rata stressed she had no bad feelings towards Barber personally, but addressed the larger issue of general misogyny towards female influencers.