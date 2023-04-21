Em Rata has finally spoken out about that Celeste Barber drama.

Emily Ratajkowski addressed her highly publicised drama with Australian comedian Celeste Barber on her podcast High Low With EmRata this week.
In case you missed it, Celeste Barber publicly revealed she was blocked on Instagram by the supermodel after she posted a video back in 2021 mimicking Em Rata's poses advertising her swimwear line.
It wasn't the first time that Celeste Barber, who is well-known for using her social media channels to poke fun at influencers and beauty standards, had targeted Em Rata's posts directly. But in this case, the caption that the comedian used sparked a huge amount of backlash.
She wrote: "We are sick of you objectifying our bodies. Also, here's my ass."
We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my ass. pic.twitter.com/MpUoWV8D4h— Celeste barber (@celestebarber_) November 1, 2021
The Wellmania star received an onslaught of criticism for using a caption that many social media users considered tone-deaf.