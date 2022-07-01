Elvis Presley's death was ruled a heart attack. Two compelling theories suggest otherwise.

With the release of the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic this month, there's been a reignited interest in The King of Rock and Roll.

The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler as Presley, is the latest attempt to chronicle the Mississippi legend's rise to fame, marriage and legacy, before his death, aged 42.

Because of this, there's been much commentary around the King's early passing, with compelling theories suggesting it wasn't as straightforward as reported. Here’s what we know.

When did Elvis die?

Elvis Aron Presley died in his famed Memphis mansion, Graceland, on August 16, 1977.

The singer was discovered by his then-fiancée, Ginger Alden, that afternoon, lying unconscious on the floor of their master bathroom.

Presley was rushed by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital and, after several attempts to revive him failed, he was pronounced dead at 3.30pm.

He was 42 years old.

How did Elvis die?

On the morning of August 16, 1977, Presley told Ginger Alden that he was going to the bathroom to read.

The Jailhouse Rock singer suffered from constipation - due to a combination of his diet and use of prescription painkillers - and took the book The Scientific Search for the Face of Jesus with him to keep himself occupied.

According to her 2015 memoir, Ginger and Elvis, Alden, who was half-asleep that morning, told Elvis not to fall asleep on the toilet.

Elvis Presley and Ginger Alden. Image: Getty.