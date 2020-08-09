A 15-year age gap and divorce rumours: Inside Ellen DeGeneres' long marriage to Portia de Rossi.

"To all our fans... we see you. Thank you for your support," de Rossi posted to her nearly two million followers.

﻿It's the latest sign of their unwavering support for one another.

Here's everything we know about Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's 12-year marriage.

Their relationship origins.

DeGeneres and de Rossi first met in 2000, although they didn't start dating until 2004.

"[I knew Ellen was the one] when I first laid eyes on her, but it took me three years to actually tell her how I felt about her because I was on Ally McBeal at the time and I was not living as an openly gay person," de Rossi told Oprah Winfrey in 2005.

"I was closeted and very, very afraid that if I talked about being gay, it would be the end of my career, so I wasn't about to date the most famous lesbian in the world."

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2005. Image: Getty.

In 2005, de Rossi explained to The Advocate how her feelings for the comedian ultimately pushed her to come out.

"I had a very, very long and difficult struggle with my sexuality," de Rossi shared. "Just being a couple—being able to walk down a red carpet holding her hand, that’s exciting for me.

"My feelings for her overrode all of my fear about being out as a lesbian," she shared. "I had to be with her, and I just figured I’d deal with the other stuff later. It’s hard having a relationship that’s public. It’s hard living a life that’s somewhat public, and hard when you put that life together with someone who is so famous and so loved and admired. It’s also really exciting.