A 15-year age gap and divorce rumours: Inside Ellen DeGeneres' long marriage to Portia de Rossi.

"To all our fans... we see you. Thank you for your support," de Rossi posted to her nearly two million followers.

It's the latest sign of their unwavering support for one another.

Here's everything we know about Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's 12-year marriage.

Their relationship origins.

DeGeneres and de Rossi first met in 2000, although they didn't start dating until 2004.

"[I knew Ellen was the one] when I first laid eyes on her, but it took me three years to actually tell her how I felt about her because I was on Ally McBeal at the time and I was not living as an openly gay person," de Rossi told Oprah Winfrey in 2005.

"I was closeted and very, very afraid that if I talked about being gay, it would be the end of my career, so I wasn't about to date the most famous lesbian in the world."

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2005. Image: Getty.

In 2005, de Rossi explained to The Advocate how her feelings for the comedian ultimately pushed her to come out.

"I had a very, very long and difficult struggle with my sexuality," de Rossi shared. "Just being a couple—being able to walk down a red carpet holding her hand, that’s exciting for me.

"My feelings for her overrode all of my fear about being out as a lesbian," she shared. "I had to be with her, and I just figured I’d deal with the other stuff later. It’s hard having a relationship that’s public. It’s hard living a life that’s somewhat public, and hard when you put that life together with someone who is so famous and so loved and admired. It’s also really exciting.