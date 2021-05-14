An awkward silence and 'misogyny': Everything that has happened since Ellen ended her talk show.

After almost two decades on air, Ellen DeGeneres is officially ending her long running daytime talk show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 63-year-old shared The Ellen DeGeneres Show will come to a close next year.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," she said. "I need something new to challenge me."

The news comes after the talk show host faced a months-long media storm that upended the public perception of the popular presenter.

Mid last year, past and present employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed that the 63-year-old isn't as nice as she appears on screen.

Around that same time, the talk show became the subject of further controversy when Buzzfeed News published an investigative piece that outlined a "toxic work culture", including allegations of harassment towards staff by executive producers on the show.

When DeGeneres returned to the talk show last September, she addressed the allegations that were levelled at executive producers and managers working on the show.

"As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should've happened," she said, echoing a letter sent to staff amid the fallout in July.

"I take that very seriously, and I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected."

After the Buzzfeed News article was released, the controversy prompted an internal investigation, which led to three top producers – Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman – parting ways with the show.

Now, as DeGeneres announced the end of her long-running talk show, the allegations are back in the news.

