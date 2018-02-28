The moment Ellen DeGeneres made Jimmy Kimmel cry with a beautiful tribute to his son.

Ellen just out-Ellened herself.

The talk show host invited Jimmy Kimmel onto a recent episode of her show, and gave him a touching surprise.

Kimmel is the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and he’s also dad to little Billy, his 10-month-old son who suffers from a heart condition.

In a sweet tribute to Kimmel and Billy, Ellen organised for a room at the Heart Institute at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles to be named in Billy’s honour.

During the episode, Ellen live-crossed to the hospital room where all of Billy’s doctors and nurses had gathered together to unveil the plaque on the door which reads, “In Honour of Billy Kimmel”.

Kimmel welled up with tears as he watched the live-cross.

“Wow, thank you very much. It means a lot to me,” the 50-year-old dad said.

Ellen also praised Kimmel for using his show and his voice to call for improved health services for kids in the United States.

Kimmel has kept his fans up-to-date on Billy’s struggle with heart disease as he has undergone several major surgeries for the condition, the first just three days after he was born.

“Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart,” the TV host explained in an emotional monologue in May last year.

“He appeared to be a normal, healthy baby until about three hours after he was born,” he said.

A “very attentive nurse” noticed that Billy had a murmur in his heart and was a “bit purple”. He was then diagnosed with the condition.

The first surgery was a success and little Billy had a second surgery in December last year.

We’re sending love and thoughts to the Kimmels.