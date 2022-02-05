Absolutely everything we know about Ella from MAFS 2022.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Married At First Sight is back and we couldn't be more excited.

And even though MAFS has only been gracing our screens for a short week, we are already in the thick of the drama!

The MAFS 2022 contestants are a pretty spicy bunch: a Texan groom, a pro-wrestler and a bride open to "stealing another groom".

But one bride in particular that audiences are engaged with is Ella May Ding, who is now fake-married to Mitchell Eynaud. And let's just say, the sexual chemistry between the couple can be felt through the TV...

With this in mind, let's unpack who exactly is Ella from MAFS: Here's what we know.

Who is Ella May Ding?

Ella is 27 and a beautician from Victoria.

Described as "hot, edgy and covered in tattoos," Ella says she is quite the "alpha female" in her dating life. "I can take control and I don't mind doing it."

In a piece to camera, Ella said she hasn't been in a relationship for nine years, but she "loves love" and is ready to find someone who will be her best friend.

Another interesting thing about Ella is that she has some pretty impressive tattoos: around 30 to be exact. Some include the word 'vixen', two people kissing on her back, a lion and some peonies on her thighs, and lots of "line work on her back that is the tree of life".

As reported by So Dramatic! the large tree of life back tattoo "was done by an artist based on intuition so only Ella can understand the meaning of it".