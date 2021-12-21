A fight at a charity event and babies on the way: The Married at First Sight 2021 cast now.

Rumours were quick to fly after it was realised neither Booka nor Brett followed eachother on Instagram.

Booka later said she and Brett got along initially, but found out quickly that his claim to be a feminist did not ring exactly true.

"I think that I was paired with somebody who called themselves a feminist to appear to be like a woke dude, but when it actually came down to it, I found him to be quite problematic, kind of homophobic and sexist at times," she admitted to LoudWire. "In my audition tapes, they asked what the deal breakers are for you. I said prejudice attitudes. Just feeling like I was seen as an equal and not having to cop sexist jokes or whatever it was just from my partner — this is all I was asking for."

Booka herself is a keyboardist and singer in the metal band Make Them Suffer, however her distaste for her MAFS husband only continued when he told her he "hated metal".

"He listened to two of my band's songs after a week of us being together. He said that he felt like his ears were being assaulted. He felt anxious and said that it was horrific," she said.

Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards.

While Jake was instantly smitten for his bride on their wedding day, the same couldn't be said for Beck who felt he looked at her like she was a "piece of meat".