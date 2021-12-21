A fight at a charity event and babies on the way: The Married at First Sight 2021 cast now.

This post mentions suicidal ideation and domestic violence, and could be triggering for some readers.
Married At First Sight had us glued to our TV screens for the better part of 2021.
The couples gave a drama-packed season from thrown wine glasses to multiple cheating scandals.
While it may be over now, the contestants have had some major lifestyle changes that we need to fill you in on. Immediately.
MAFS 2021 cast: Where are they now?
Coco Stedman and Sam Carraro.
Coco and Sam's chemistry was on the rocks to begin with, and after a season of trying to make it work, the pair eventually quit the relationship altogether.