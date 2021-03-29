The Twins recap Married at First Sight: No one can stop yelling at Bryce.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

We begin in Alana and Jason's room, where Alana is trying her best to articulate exactly what is wrong with Bryce.

She explains that his decision at the Commitment Ceremony (to leave stay) didn't make any logical sense because a) he knew Melissa was staying, and therefore b) the only reason to write leave at all was to hurt his wife's feelings.

That's when Jason speaks and we don't say this often but Sir we're going to need you to shut your mouth.

You see, Jason thinks Bryce's actions were "heroic".

Okay. So that's fine (it's not) it's just that which part was heroic and relatedly, why.

Alana is horrified and doesn't know what to do with her alleged husband who apparently thinks it's admirable to publicly humiliate your wife. Repeatedly.

Over in Bryce and Melissa's room, we just have a quick question.

Why the f**k are Bryce and Melissa sleeping in the same bed?

Melissa is politely asking for clarification on why her husband a 'lil bit tried to quit their marriage 12 hours ago. He explains he was doing it for her (???) because of Rebecca's actions (??) and sums it up by explaining that he does care about Melissa and "that's why I crossed it out".