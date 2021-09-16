Six weird facts about Elizabeth Holmes - the woman behind a $12.7 billion dollar fraud.

By now, the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her US$9 billion (AUD$12.2) fraud with company Theranos is well known.

In a nutshell, the 37-year-old created a company based on a blood-testing device that didn’t work like she said it did, and in the process, she ripped off millions of dollars from hundreds of investors, including some of the wealthiest people in the world.

Holmes is currently standing trial in San Jose, California, and has pleaded not guilty to the 12 fraud-related charges brought against her. If she's found guilty, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

There is, of course, far more to the story. And countless investigative news stories, podcasts and documentaries have uncovered the many details of this fascinating case.

Some of the revelations uncovered since 2015 - when a series of investigations interrogated Theranos' claims - have been disturbing, like the lengths Holmes and her co-accused Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani went to covering up the company's failure. Others have been downright strange.

Here are just some of the weirdest details we’ve learned about Elizabeth Holmes:

Elizabeth Holmes lowered her voice to be taken more seriously.

If you’ve watched a video or listened to an interview with Elizabeth Holmes speaking, you’ll likely be struck by her baritone voice. It doesn’t seem to suit her. And now, we’ve learned, that’s because it’s not her “real” voice.

The disgraced tech entrepreneur’s natural speaking voice is much higher and she trained herself – with help – to lower it by several octaves, according to the HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.