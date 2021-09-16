Six weird facts about Elizabeth Holmes - the woman behind a $12.7 billion dollar fraud.

By now, the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her US$9 billion (AUD$12.2) fraud with company Theranos is well known.
In a nutshell, the 37-year-old created a company based on a blood-testing device that didn’t work like she said it did, and in the process, she ripped off millions of dollars from hundreds of investors, including some of the wealthiest people in the world.
Holmes is currently standing trial in San Jose, California, and has pleaded not guilty to the 12 fraud-related charges brought against her. If she's found guilty, she could face up to 20 years in prison.
There is, of course, far more to the story. And countless investigative news stories, podcasts and documentaries have uncovered the many details of this fascinating case.
Some of the revelations uncovered since 2015 - when a series of investigations interrogated Theranos' claims - have been disturbing, like the lengths Holmes and her co-accused Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani went to covering up the company's failure. Others have been downright strange.
Here are just some of the weirdest details we’ve learned about Elizabeth Holmes:
Elizabeth Holmes lowered her voice to be taken more seriously.
If you’ve watched a video or listened to an interview with Elizabeth Holmes speaking, you’ll likely be struck by her baritone voice. It doesn’t seem to suit her. And now, we’ve learned, that’s because it’s not her “real” voice.
The disgraced tech entrepreneur’s natural speaking voice is much higher and she trained herself – with help – to lower it by several octaves, according to the HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.
Fraud so good she believed her own lies.
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley premieres tonight. pic.twitter.com/3EBmWIcLoX
— HBO (@HBO) March 18, 2019
Top Comments
This is all very dramatic. However, lots of people in business are likely to be sociopaths (antisocial personality disorder is reputedly quite high in the business and law sectors alike). Furthermore, lots of people dye their hair and keep their office romances a secret - hardly amazing. A lot of women use professional coaches to help them intonate and pitch their speech in order to be taken more seriously in a male-dominated workplace. Is that "weird"?
Maybe a more thoughtful, less hyperbolic article might have been in order...?
Lots of people hide office romances but they don't hire their boyfriend as their second in command in the company they run and lie to Rupert Murdoch about it when he invests 100 mill. Or come up with a voice that isn't just a polished version of their own, but completely different and very unnatural. Or imitate the uniform of one of the most famous men in the world.
Don't know how dying her hair is relevant though.
And while women in business aren't always friendly or natural empaths, very few are sociopaths to the point of $13 billion in fraud. She's a sociopath on the level of Trump / Billy McFarland... maybe even more so, because while they seem like out and out con men, she seems to think her actions are not just defensible but admirable.
Its a pretty crazy story, I'm not sure you could say much about Elizabeth Holmes that would be hyperbolic.
I don't know - I have a kind of admiration for anyone with the moxy to turn the tables on old Rupert. At least she's got that going for her.
Read my comment again: I was commenting on PEOPLE in business, not women. This article makes it sound as though antisocial personality types are "weird" in business - when in fact they're relatively common (compared to other industries) - and arguably moreso right at the top.
She seems like a very strange person, but come on, pointing out that her hair is dyed blonde is completely irrelevant to everything.
As if she hasn’t done enough actual weird deceptive shit!
Including me!
Committed one of the biggest frauds in modern history but what makes the "top 6 most interesting things about her" is she dyes her hair... riiiiiight....
It was not blonde - it was Startled Beige.
Guess who just got the new catalogue from the Chemist Warehouse ;o)