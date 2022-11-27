Elizabeth Banks always knew she wanted to be a mum. Then she found out she had a 'broken belly'.

On the first day of college, Elizabeth Banks found her "soulmate".

Banks and Max Handelman hit it off from the start and almost a decade later they married, keen to get started on creating a family for themselves. But the journey to having kids was a challenging road.

"I did always want to have kids - especially when I knew I was marrying my husband I wanted to plan my family and for us to have a family together," Banks explained this week on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Soon into the process of trying to get pregnant, Banks knew something wasn't quite right.

When she was young, she had always figured she had never fallen accidentally pregnant because she was "really good at taking the pill [birth control]". But into her 30s, she discovered there was more at play.

A few tests later, and it was confirmed that she was infertile.

"I have never been pregnant, and I've never had a miscarriage. There's a small percentage of women who have unexplained infertility and that is me, I am in that category. Always had plenty of eggs, had no trouble making embryos but they did not implant. For whatever reason, my uterus is hostile."

