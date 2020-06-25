"I'm just different. That's all." Elijah McClain went out to buy tea. He never made it home.

Just after 10:30pm on August 24, 2019, Elijah McClain was on his way home after buying an iced tea from his local convenience store in Aurora, Colorado.

McClain, who was a black man, had not committed a crime and was unarmed.

The 23-year-old was wearing a ski mask at the time, which his family later said he often wore to keep his face warm because he had anaemia.

Someone called the police on him, describing him as a "suspicious person".

The Aurora Police Department posted the three-hour body camera footage of the arrest to YouTube, documenting what happened next.

Upon the arrival of the police, an officer is heard admitting he has not committed a crime, before accusing him of reaching for one of their guns.

As they start to arrest McClain, he pleads with them to stop, explaining he was "stopping [his] music to listen".

Elijah McClain. Image: GoFundMe.

They physically apprehend him, as he tells them he "can't breathe".

He was put in a carotid hold, which has since been banned, and involves officers placing pressure on a person's neck.

Some of McClain's last words can be heard in the video.

"I can’t breathe. I have my ID right here...

"My name is Elijah McClain. That’s my house. I was just going home. I’m an introvert...

"I’m just different. That’s all. I’m so sorry. I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do any fighting. Why are you attacking me? I don’t even kill flies. I don’t eat meat.

"But I don’t judge people, I don’t judge people who do eat meat. Forgive me. All I was trying to do was become better... I will do it... I will do anything...

"Try to forgive me. I’m a mood Gemini. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry. Ow, that really hurt."

McClain then vomits, before saying: “I wasn’t trying to do that. I just can’t breathe correctly.”

As McClain continues to uncontrollably vomit, an officer threatens him, saying: “If you keep messing around, I’m going to bring my dog out, and he’s going to bite you, you understand me?”