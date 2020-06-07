"Silence is violence." The powerful images from Saturday's 'Black Lives Matter' protests.

On Saturday, Australians turned out in force to protest against racism and Indigenous deaths in custody.

Black Lives Matter protests were held in every state and territory in solidarity with those in the US, sparked by the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sydney had the largest crowd, with 20,000 people marching from Town Hall to Belmore Park after the Court of Appeal declared the protest a legal assembly at the eleventh hour.

Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide also had large crowds, with protesters wearing face masks, organisers handing out hand sanitiser and efforts made to ensure social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here are 27 powerful photos from the protests around Australia.