Search
news

"Silence is violence." The powerful images from Saturday's 'Black Lives Matter' protests.

On Saturday, Australians turned out in force to protest against racism and Indigenous deaths in custody.

Black Lives Matter protests were held in every state and territory in solidarity with those in the US, sparked by the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Watch: Indigenous Lives Matter. Post continues below video.

Video by Mamamia

Sydney had the largest crowd, with 20,000 people marching from Town Hall to Belmore Park after the Court of Appeal declared the protest a legal assembly at the eleventh hour.

Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide also had large crowds, with protesters wearing face masks, organisers handing out hand sanitiser and efforts made to ensure social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here are 27 powerful photos from the protests around Australia.

Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

The Quicky

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

Mamamia Out Loud

Introducing Me After You

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Brisbane, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Brisbane, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Brisbane, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Adelaide, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Brisbane, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Adelaide, Australia. Image: Getty.
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Adelaide, Australia. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Black Lives Matter protests Australia
Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

If you have the means to do so, you can actively help the Black Lives Matter cause in Australia and the United States by donating to organisations working towards racial justice, such as the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s Alliance and the Justice for David Dungay Fund to support the family of David Dungay Junior, an Aboriginal man who died in a Sydney jail. You can also donate to the Black Lives Matter Global Network here. If you can, consider regularly donating to Indigenous-run organisations and First Nations causes.

Other active ways to help include signing petitions, attending peaceful protests, listening to BIPOC, raising their voices, educating yourself on racism and privilege and ensuring we are all taking part in the conversation to dismantle systemic racism.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout