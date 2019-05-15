If you're a woman, here's what the two major parties are promising you this election.

In a last minute attempt to get our (Australian women’s) attention ahead of the weekend federal election, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged $75 million in financial support for women re-entering the workforce.

The Mid-Career Checkpoint initiative is targeted at women aged 30 to 45, and will give women assistance with interview tips, advice and computer skills.

It has, however, come under fire, with critics questioning its limitations, especially given the huge price tag.

What about barriers like recruitment bias?

What about rigid role structures?

But aside from this election promise, the two major parties have tried in several ways to appeal to the female voter.

So, overall, what exactly are we being offered?

We compared four key areas:

Childcare

Labor has poured the most into supporting childcare.

A Bill Shorten led government has promised to establish a new National Preschool and Kindy Program, guaranteeing every three and four-year-old can access the quality early education they need for the best start in school and life.

The Parenthood told Mamamia they are delighted by the Labor promise, reacting with the response; “this is huge.”

“There’s no other way to describe it. Early childhood education is great for children and making it easier to afford is wonderful for parents,” said Executive Director Alys Gagnon.

The Liberal party think Labor is spending a little too much.

They propose that a typical family will be about $1,300 a year better off under their new Child Care Subsidy.

It’s the same policy they’ve had in place since July 1 2018. Childcare costs did drop 10-percent in the first six months of its introduction.

While it is helping working families, the Childcare Alliance says its biggest flaw is that the subsidy isn’t available to all families – only those who pass the ‘activity test’ which filters out those who don’t work, study, run a business or care for a relative.