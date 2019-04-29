Labor's childcare policy promises billions of dollars to reduce costs for working families.

With AAP.

Labor leader Bill Shorten has announced a number of changes to childcare policy, should the Labor party win the next election.

On Sunday, Labor promised free or almost free child care for 887,000 low-income families under a $4 billion election pledge.

Those families – earning less than $174,000 – will get fee reductions of up to $2,100 per child off their yearly childcare bill.

Mr Shorten also pledged to fund a pay increase of 20 per cent over eight years for early education workers with $537 million flagged in the forward estimates.

It adds to Labor’s promise to give every three-year-old in Australia access to 15 hours of subsidised preschool.

“This is an investment in early education, in a strong economy of the future and this is an investment in pay equity in a female-dominated industry, a fair award for the workforce,” Shorten said.

He also warned that if centres tried to “simply jack up the prices to minimise the benefit for the people,” there would be no hesitation in naming and shaming them on childcarefinder.gov.au.

“If we see childcare centres unfairly raising prices we will use the power of the parliament to freeze fee increases and enact price control,” he said.