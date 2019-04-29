Labor's childcare policy promises billions of dollars to reduce costs for working families.

With AAP.
Labor leader Bill Shorten has announced a number of changes to childcare policy, should the Labor party win the next election.
On Sunday, Labor promised free or almost free child care for 887,000 low-income families under a $4 billion election pledge.
Those families – earning less than $174,000 – will get fee reductions of up to $2,100 per child off their yearly childcare bill.
Mr Shorten also pledged to fund a pay increase of 20 per cent over eight years for early education workers with $537 million flagged in the forward estimates.
It adds to Labor’s promise to give every three-year-old in Australia access to 15 hours of subsidised preschool.
“This is an investment in early education, in a strong economy of the future and this is an investment in pay equity in a female-dominated industry, a fair award for the workforce,” Shorten said.
Here is part of Shorten’s announcement on childcare. Post continues after video.
He also warned that if centres tried to “simply jack up the prices to minimise the benefit for the people,” there would be no hesitation in naming and shaming them on childcarefinder.gov.au.
“If we see childcare centres unfairly raising prices we will use the power of the parliament to freeze fee increases and enact price control,” he said.
Top Comments
How are they going to stop the centres just increasing fees? It all good to "name and shame" but it really doesn't help if your child is attending a centre where they have bonded to the caregivers - it's not like car insurance where you can swap and choose centres on a whim. I don't see how that could get parliament to "freeze prices", has that ever been done before and would that sort of bill get through the two houses?
I'm all for providing affordable childcare, but every time more money gets thrown at chilcare it seems to become LESS affordable! Surely there must be a better way.
Perhaps the government could implement a cap, just like what happens with council rates. They need to justify an increase in fees.
Child care centres should never have been allowed to become big business. The government has created the mess that is over-the-top fees.
Sounds very nice Mr Shorten, but where exactly is the money coming from to fund this and all your other big-spending promises?
Let's see.. Mr Shorten is going to increase childcare subsidies, increase childcare worker's pays, fix the gender pay gap, free dental for Pensioners, higher school funding, higher hospital funding, 45% renewables target to 'fix' global warming, provide larger tax cuts than the coalition, and produce larger budget surpluses than the coalition.
And all this from closing a few tax loopholes for the 'rich'?
Forgive my cynicism, but I highly doubt that Labor can achieve even a small amount of these changes without hitting everyone, not just the rich, with much higher taxes in one form or another.
Meanwhile, you're completely confident with the Coalition's costings of their election promises, obviously.... (and I'm sure you've read over them all too).
Exactly!!!!!! The usual Labor spending spree coming our way!!!!! I’d love more affordable child care this won’t work .... centres are businesses they will just absorb the extra funding.
As opposed to the very trustworthy Coalition, who created their most recent budget surplus by making the NDIS inaccessible and causing people on welfare to commit suicide, so they could fund coal mines?
This article isn't about the Coalition, it's about Labor. That said, I have more confidence that the Coalition will provide more conservative economic policy, rather than promise everything to every man and his dog.
I remember the Rudd/Gillard/Rudd years, and how much taxpayer's money Labor wasted on their pie in the sky schemes.
Australia can't afford a Bill Shorten Labor government.