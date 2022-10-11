'ECT saved my life. But I can't remember a single part of the last three years.'

Content warning: This post includes discussion of self-harm and suicidal thoughts that may be distressing to some readers.

Shock therapy. It sounds like something out of an old horror movie, someone strapped down to a table and pulsed with electricity. It sounds like torture, but what it really is, is a way for those who are severely depressed and with debilitating mental illness to move past their illness and into a productive life.

Let me explain. A lot of people are under the impression that Shock Therapy (or ECT, Electro Convulsive Therapy, as it’s known in the industry), isn’t used any more as a psychiatric treatment. They think that it sounds barbaric, having electrodes attached to your brain? The ECT procedure was first conducted in 1938, by Italiian psychiatrist Ugo Cereletti, and has been used since then, as a safe and effective treatment for major depressive disorder, mania and catatonia.

When you undertake ECT, you are given a short acting general anesthesia, then a psychiatrist trained in this treatment, will pass an electrical current through electrodes into your head and induce a generalised seizure. Nobody knows exactly how this works, but they do know that it works. Wikipedia says “the exact mechanism of action of ECT remains elusive”.

You don’t just roll up to a psychiatric hospital and get ECT. It’s kinda the “last resort” of psychiatric treatment, when all else has failed, and the patient is desperate for psychiatric help.

