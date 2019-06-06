Americans are eating meat pies upside down and we absolutely won't stand for it. 

Australia and America have always had a pretty stable relationship.

Aside from a few minor cultural differences (women’s fundamental rights etc) we’ve always got each other’s backs.

Until now, that is.

You see, an American food journalist, James Park, has committed a crime that on Australian soil merits an AFP raid.

He has flipped a meat pie upside down.

What’s the solution? Flip the pie upside down. pic.twitter.com/r7gFL1Gvt6 — Eater (@Eater) June 4, 2019

He wrote all about the “method” for Eater, and offended precisely every Aussie.

You see, Australians have a very specific way of eating pies.

You might be at the canteen on a Saturday afternoon after an intense netball match, and decide to purchase a Four’n Twenty meat pie and a tomato sauce sachet for an extra 20 cents.

After removing the pastry lid off the pie, you squeeze the tomato sauce onto the meat, place the lid back on top, and eat the meat pie carefully – using gravity to ensure no meat spills all over your netty dress.

OR SO I ONCE THOUGHT.

It turns out there are multiple ways to consume a meat pie.

Multiple ~unAustralian~ ways, I might add.

There are five camps in the “meat pie eating” department, and most of them should not be legal.

1. Tomato sauce on top.

One camp of very basic people put tomato sauce on top of the pie, and then just bite into the pie like some sort of animal.