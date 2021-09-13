From staring at a clock to drying your hands: 10 ways to boost your health in 60 seconds.

Being a healthy little squid is great and everything, but it can be a tad... overwhelming. No? Like, having a solid routine and sticking to all the 'rules' day in and day out can be exhausting - not to mention time-consuming.

However! What if we were to tell you that there's a heap of really quick and easy things you can do every day that will help keep you on the right track?

Watch: 7 health myths debunked. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The kinda stuff that takes less than a minute, but packs a real punch when it comes to results. We love minimal effort!

Here, we've rounded up 10 ways to boost your health in 60 seconds or less.

1. Slam down a glass of water in the morning.

Starting your day off by throwing back a glass of water before reaching for your morning coffee has way more benefits than you might think.

Not only are you super dehydrated after waking up in the morning, but drinking some water can help fuel your brain, kidneys and gut, keeping them properly balanced throughout the day.

You'll also find that you're less groggy and sharper. Such an easy fix!

2. Stare at a clock.

Okay, this is going to sound super rogue, but did you know that staring at a clock for one minute can benefit both your physical health and emotional health? No, seriously! Hear us out.

Image: Getty