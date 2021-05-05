You've got your motivational playlist ready to go and your fave workout tights on. You know the ones. Snazzy. Comfy. Make your butt look good. You're ready to absolutely kill it out there. Go you!

But wait... didn't you just have three cocktails, Brenda?

Watch: Need a lol? Here's your horoscope working out. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

There are some things you should never, ever, do before a workout - and throwing back a few drinks before you mosey on down to the gym for a HIIT class is one of them. No, seriously! It ain't a good idea.

Want to hear us yell-write at you more? Course you do!

Here are eight things you should avoid before you workout.

1. Hit up happy hour.

Image: Giphy