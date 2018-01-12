1. As Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt’s life support is turned off, it’s been revealed the driver responsible had 60 prior convictions.

Driving back from a Christmas family holiday on Boxing Day, Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt and her family were involved in a horrific collision on the NSW south coast.

Lars Falkholt, 69, and Vivian Falkholt, 60, died at the scene. Jessica, 28, and her 21-year-old sister Annabelle were taken to hospital.

Three days later, Annabelle succumbed to her injuries.

And yesterday - one day after the funerals of her parents and sister, and a fortnight after the boxing day crash - Jessica's life support was reportedly switched off, however the TV actress remains in a critical condition at St George Hospital, AAP reports.

At the same time, it's reported the man driving the 4WD, which smashed into the family's Mazda on the Princes Highway near the town of Sussex Inlet, had more than 60 prior convictions - many of them for dangerous driving.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Telegraph, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, who also died at the scene, had been jailed four times over traffic offences; had received a nine-year driving ban; and had at least 10 convictions for driving while disqualified.

Reports at the time of the crash claimed Whitall was driving back to his home in Ulladulla from a methadone clinic in Nowra. The father and grandfather was on his P-Plates after recently having his license returned, and several witnesses told police they saw his Prado swerving onto the opposite side of the road on December 26 before the fateful crash.