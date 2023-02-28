A $14 foundation and supermarket soap: What we learnt about Drew Barrymore's beauty routine.

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's our collective obsession with Drew Barrymore. Everyone loves Drew.

She's one of Hollywood's biggest icons - yet she somehow remains incredibly relatable. You feel like you know her. Reckon you'd actually be best friends with her.

Not only did she release a range of amazingly affordable makeup with her brand, Flower Beauty (which is available exclusively at Chemist Warehouse), but she’s also just spilled the entire contents of her beauty bag in a recent issue of Drew Magazine.

And guess what? There’s so many saveys in there!

Watch: Growing up with Drew Barrymore. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Which is really just very refreshing to see from a celebrity. Because there's truly nothing more heartbreaking than getting excited to have a peek inside your fave celeb's beauty cabinet, only to find out their 'everyday routine' adds up to, like, $500,000.

Drew on the other hand... Almost all of the products she recommends can be picked up from your local chemist. Plus, she doesn't follow eleventy million steps. Her routine is simple and effective.