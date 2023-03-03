'Drew Barrymore just shared her master bedroom with us. And I have... questions.'

Drew Barrymore has shown us her rather, er, messy home.

Yes, you're not mistaken. I'm talking about the award-winning actor, beauty brand owner, and talk show host who lives in a beach house estimated to be worth AU$8.1 million.

Earlier this week, the Never Been Kissed actor challenged her followers to "show [their] room before and after you clean" it.

She, of course, decided to take one for the team and go first.

And, well, it was a lot.

Don't get me wrong. My bedroom has looked worse than hers even on a good day. But there's something unsettling (yet refreshing) about an A-lister taking a moment out of their day to share just how messy they are.

Barrymore begins by showing us every nook and cranny of her master bedroom - from the sofa chair that is definitely meant for sitting (and not collecting dust), to the desk I doubt she has sat at in a very long time.