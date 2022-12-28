Drew Barrymore says she's finally gotten back into dating. But one part of it 'feels like a brush fire'.

Drew Barrymore has been a prominent actor since the 1980s.
She comes from a long line of Hollywood legends as one of four children to aspiring actor Jaid and film star husband John Barrymore, Even her godparents, actor Sophia Loren, Anna Strasberg (wife of acclaimed acting teacher, Lee) and director Steven Spielberg, were considered royalty.
Barrymore's life has been filled with turmoil (she had her first alcoholic drink at eight years old) and incredible victories (she is now a mother of two and a successful actor, business mogul and TV show host) – but there is still one area of life Barrymore admits she struggles in.
And whilst it isn't her priority, it's dating.
Watch: Growing Up With Drew Barrymore. Post continues after video.