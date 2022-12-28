Drew Barrymore says she's finally gotten back into dating. But one part of it 'feels like a brush fire'.

But earlier this month, the business mogul revealed on her show she was officially back on the dating scene.

"I am," she confirmed to her guest Whoopi Goldberg, before adding: "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone."

In 2021, Barrymore took a dive into the modern dating world and signed up for a dating app – but she admitted it had been a struggle to connect.

"It makes me feel like such a loser and then you are like 'it is hard out there,' " she said on her show. "It is hard out there for everybody. It is hard in person. It is hard on dating apps. It is vulnerable, but you keep trying."

Earlier this year, she went on a blind date and later on The Howard Stern Show and said the experience opened her eyes to the reality of the dating pool.

"None of the gentlemen, including yourself, have kids," the actor explained. "I have only dated, in the last few years, men who don't have children. I want it clean, I don't want to engage.

"I don't think anyone's meeting my kids, I don't know if this is going anywhere. I realised something... which is I might live on planet parent."