Two phones, two men, and the unspoken fear women have in public.

Dearne Cooper is a New South Wales maths teacher. She has a young son and a partner, and last week, she was sitting in a restaurant in St Tropez.

I only know this because Drake, a rapper, singer and actor with 117 million followers on Instagram, posted a photo of her there.

He does not know her. He has never met her. He has presumably never spoken to her.

He just wanted her to know that he thought she was attractive.

"Tried to AirDrop this woman a pic of herself 'cause she’s a dime," he wrote on Instagram, over the top of a photo of Dearne.

In the image she appears to be looking at her phone, entirely unaware that a man's camera is pointed at her, ready to share what he sees with anyone who happens to tap on his Instagram Stories.

The photo shared to Drake's Instagram Story. We have chosen to blur Dearne's face. Image: Instagram.

It didn't take long for Saturday Confidential to identify her and publish any information about the maths teacher they could find. The paper even spoke to an 'insider' who said "stunning girls" were all over Drake, but he was "pretty much oblivious" because he "couldn't take his eyes of Dearne".

An article about "Drake's crush" in another publication ends with the line, 'Do you know Dearne?' alongside a contact email for the news desk. You'd be forgiven for thinking this woman is a fugitive - a beautiful one - who has finally, finally been spotted, allowing us to piece together a story we deserve to know.