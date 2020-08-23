The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 24.

Victoria records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in seven weeks.

Victoria has recorded 116 new cases of COVID-19, marking their lowest numbers in seven weeks in a promising sign that the second wave is past the peak.

Victoria also recorded 15 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Human services confirmed on Monday.

The news comes as the state has passed the halfway mark of their stage four lockdown.

On Sunday, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said that although the daily case numbers were 'jumping around,' he was confident that the spread was under control and the seven-day average was experiencing a downward trajectory.

“We’re not going to see 300 and 400 (new COVID-19 cases) again in Victoria under my watch, at least,” he told reporters.

"Australia has picked the right vaccine," says Dr Anthony Fauci.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert, believes Australia has picked the right vaccine candidate to protect against coronavirus.

There are three candidates for the vaccine currently in advanced phase three trials including the UK's Oxford University trial, which the Australian government has put in a presumptive order for.

"The candidate that comes out of the UK is now being tested by the British in Brazil and in South Africa. The proof in the pudding, obviously, is going to be what the result of the trial is. But those kinds of inklings makes us have some aspirational hope that by the time we get to the end of the year, we'll have a vaccine," Dr Fauci tol﻿d 60 Minutes ﻿ in his only Australian interview.