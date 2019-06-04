The six most awkward moments (so far) from Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

It’s definitely not escaped your attention that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is currently living it large in London.

He and Melania Trump have been hanging out with the Queen (but definitely not Meghan Markle), attending fancy state banquets at Buckingham Palace, and trying to keep the ‘special relationship’ between the United States and the United Kingdom alive.

The trip was always going to be, well, a colourful one.

Before he’d even landed on British soil, Trump was already angering people by firing shots at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him “a stone cold loser” and labelling Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, ‘nasty’ before denying it (despite the fact it was caught on tape. Anyway…).

The citizens of the UK aren’t exactly having the best time of it because of the whole Brexit kerfuffle, so at least Trump’s visit is a distraction of sorts?

With Trump being such a divisive figure, there’s always going to be some excellent awkward moments for the rest of us to enjoy.

Here are the six most awkward moments from his trip so far.

Fist bumping Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Donald, please. Known for his 'unusual' method of shaking hands, Trump clearly had no idea what to do when presented with Her Majesty’s hand as he couldn’t exactly squeeze her and pull her in the way he does to male world leaders. So he seemingly fist bumped her instead. You can watch below.