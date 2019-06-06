There is simply no way the Melania Trump who stepped out this week is the real Melania Trump.

Donald Trump’s presidency has led to many conspiracy theories.
Among them is the conspiracy, created by Trump himself, that the Obama administration spied on him during the 2016 election. Oh, and there’s the totally bizarre ‘Barron Trump time-travel theory’ (yes, really).
But there is only one conspiracy that really matters, and that is that Melania Trump is sometimes not actually Melania Trump, but a body double.
It… sounds ridiculous.
Until you realise it’s not.
It all began in October, 2017, when President Trump and his First Lady were at a press conference discussing hurricane relief for Puerto Rico. All seemed fine and dandy. Until Donald Trump bizarrely said, “My wife Melania… who happens to be right here.”
Which…
We knew… Because we could see her.
Or could we?
Then, in August 2018 footage emerged of the First Lady boarding a plane in Ohio with her husband.
Except the woman accompanying him didn’t actually look like Melania at all. Her posture was different. The way she walked was different. Her hair colour was different.
Then, when the Trumps paid their respects to the 23 people tragically killed in deadly tornadoes in Alabama in March, the #FakeMelania debate was well and true reignited.
The recasting of Melania is the worst I’ve seen since they recast Aunt Viv in Fresh Prince #fakemelania pic.twitter.com/HDIMi7FDAh
— James Corscadden???????????????? (@jamescorscadden) March 9, 2019
You see, Fake Melania truthers are convinced all signs point to a body double – with most pointing to Melania’s bodyguard who has been pictured with her in the past.
And another shot of the agent. She’s wearing heels too but is shorter than Melania, as others have pointed out in #FakeMelania pix with Trump pic.twitter.com/BCzw7ZAGLx
— Schadenfreude Sally (@ResistMeena) March 9, 2019
Er, little correction, the Trump Campaign was spied on by the US government. That’s not actually a conspiracy theory in the sense it’s true.
The Melania with Trump has an irregular jaw line. The real Mellie has a taut, square fae with the skin drawn tightly over it