There is simply no way the Melania Trump who stepped out this week is the real Melania Trump.

Donald Trump’s presidency has led to many conspiracy theories.

Among them is the conspiracy, created by Trump himself, that the Obama administration spied on him during the 2016 election. Oh, and there’s the totally bizarre ‘Barron Trump time-travel theory’ (yes, really).

But there is only one conspiracy that really matters, and that is that Melania Trump is sometimes not actually Melania Trump, but a body double.

It… sounds ridiculous.

Until you realise it’s not.

It all began in October, 2017, when President Trump and his First Lady were at a press conference discussing hurricane relief for Puerto Rico. All seemed fine and dandy. Until Donald Trump bizarrely said, “My wife Melania… who happens to be right here.”

Which…

We knew… Because we could see her.

Or could we?

Then, in August 2018 footage emerged of the First Lady boarding a plane in Ohio with her husband.

Except the woman accompanying him didn’t actually look like Melania at all. Her posture was different. The way she walked was different. Her hair colour was different.

Then, when the Trumps paid their respects to the 23 people tragically killed in deadly tornadoes in Alabama in March, the #FakeMelania debate was well and true reignited.

The recasting of Melania is the worst I’ve seen since they recast Aunt Viv in Fresh Prince #fakemelania pic.twitter.com/HDIMi7FDAh — James Corscadden???????????????? (@jamescorscadden) March 9, 2019

You see, Fake Melania truthers are convinced all signs point to a body double – with most pointing to Melania’s bodyguard who has been pictured with her in the past.