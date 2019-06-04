The Queen recaps Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom: "One does not... fist pump."

One met the Trumps at Buckingham Palace wearing a teal coat and hat, as one has learned teal is directly opposite orange on the colour wheel.

One received a rather odd greeting from the President, since explained to oneself by Duchess Meghan as a ‘fist bump’. One does not… fist bump. One does not like to speculate, but one thinks perhaps the President kept his fist enclosed so one’s hands did not appear larger than his.

One requested Charles and Camilla join in the first meeting, as although one is well-versed in polite small talk, one believes that no one, royal or common, should be subjected to that alone with the President.

One was very grateful for Charles, who took President Trump to inspect the guards, relieving oneself of the duty. Oneself and Camilla watched on with much amusement, as Melania Trump stood nearby. Camilla pointed at the President's hair: "One does worry of it flying off," she said. One does believe one heard Mrs Trump chuckle.

After lunch with the President, where one ate more cucumber club sandwiches than one should have to limit one's ability for conversation, one showed the President one's art collection.

One showed him items of American importance, such as a copy of the American Declaration of Independence. One also showed the President the gift he had presented oneself with a while back, and was taken back when he could not remember doing so (not really, one was pretending).