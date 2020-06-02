Underneath the White House there's a secret bunker. On Friday, Donald Trump retreated to it.

On Friday night as protests in the US rage for a fourth night and started to inch closer and closer to the White House, President Donald Trump retreated to a secure presidential bunker which hadn’t been used since the days after 9/11.

The demonstrations were sparked by the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd who died at the hands of police last Monday.

A video shows white police officer Derek Chauvin pushing down on Floyd’s neck with his knee as the unarmed man breathlessly repeats: “I can’t breathe.”

Watch: Donald Trump has addressed the country after the seventh night of protests. Post continues after video.

Hundreds gathered outside Trump’s executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.

According to reports, the mood in the White House was “rattled” and the chants of protestors could be heard through the halls.

Late on Friday evening, Secret Service officers abruptly moved the president underground, The New York Times reports.

He spent about an hour in the ‘bunker’, designed for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks. It’s not known whether first lady Melania Trump and the couple’s 14-year-old son, Barron, joined him.

After his evening underground, Trump emerged on Saturday morning to boast on Twitter: “I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe.”