"I was trying to talk..." What happened when Donald Trump called George Floyd's brother.

The brother of George Floyd has spoken about his phone call with United States President Donald Trump, following Floyd’s death last week.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, spent his last lucid moments facedown in a Minneapolis street last Monday, with the knee of white police officer Derek Chauvin pressing firmly down on his neck as he struggled to breathe.

Bystander footage captured Floyd pleading for air, repeating over and over, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe” and calling for his mother before falling unconscious.

He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

His death - the latest in a long list of unarmed African Americans killed by police - sparked protests and riots not only in Minneapolis, but in cities across the entire US.

At the White House on Friday, President Trump told media he had spoken to the family of Floyd, who he called "terrific people".

"I just expressed my sorrow," Trump said, adding "that was a horrible thing to witness" and it "looked like there was no excuse" for Floyd's death.

But Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd spoke to American news channel MSNBC on Saturday about their "fast" call, during which he did not feel heard by the President.