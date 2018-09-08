The one, very simple word, President Donald Trump is completely unable to pronounce.

For someone who’s really hating on an anonymous source right now, President Donald Trump certainly has a hard time pronouncing the word.

Speaking at a rally in Montana earlier this week, Trump took aim at the anonymous senior administration official from his team who penned an opinion piece about Trump’s downfalls for the New York Times.

But when the US President attempted to explain the situation while speaking at the rally, he failed not once but twice to pronounce the word ‘anonymous’, with Trump eventually giving up and going with “gutless coward” instead.

What happened here when President Trump tried twice to pronounce “anonymous”? pic.twitter.com/nwSNnQuKfm — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 7, 2018

“Nobody knows who the hell he is, or she, although they put he, but probably that’s a little disguise. That means it’s she,” Trump went on to say, speculating on who the anonymous source may be.

As expected, Trump’s faux pas has gained a lot of attention on Twitter.