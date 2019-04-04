We need to talk about the very specific smell of dog's feet. Immediately.

There are precisely two types of dog owners. Ones who admit they’ve sniffed their dog’s feet, and liars.

You don’t remember how it first happened, of course. Maybe you were cuddling them in bed (which they’re definitely not allowed in) or you were curled up on their mat whispering “I love you,” into their little silly ears.

In one way or another, you found yourself sniffing their feet/s, and thought: “Oh, darling. Your foot smells like popcorn. But also a little bit like corn chips.”

And deep down, they know.

No wonder they’re always chewing their feet… they smell like very enjoyable snack foods. How confusing for them.

Every few months you get another whiff. Yep. Still smells like popcorn.

But HOW COME.

Do they have a secret popcorn/corn chip stash that they tuck into late at night? And eat with all four feet? Probably. But that’s not the official reason.