A very important investigation into whether Prince Harry has a ponytail.

Rob Lowe has some serious explaining to do.

The actor, who appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, has started a bizarre rumour that Prince Harry has grown his hair long.

"I just ran into your countryman the English treasure Prince Harry at the stoplight 10 minutes ago," the actor, who lives near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Montecito, California, told host James Corden.

Watch a clip from Rob Lowe's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.

"He lives about a mile from me. Um, he’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car," he continued.

"It was very, very quick — don’t totally quote me on it — but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail.

"It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

"I'm certain this isn't true," Corden responded, laughing.

"Do you know what I think’s happened? I think you didn’t see Prince Harry," the host added.

However, Lowe continued to insist that he saw the Duke of Sussex... and his new ponytail. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"Oh no, it was him," Lowe said. "Because I have to say, I followed him to the house to see if the car went in."