'I'm a full-time travel influencer. Here's every question you have about my job, answered.'

Right now, I’m 8,000 metres high in a window seat on VA1531 to Sydney from Hobart, where I’ve spent the last 24 hours with a crowd of creators and travel journalists experiencing the wild Tassie off-season with Virgin, Tourism Tasmania and PE Nation.

I’m wearing my gifted limited-edition PE Nation outfit, designed for the Virgin crew to wear during these winter flights, my carry-on luggage is stuffed with bottles of delicious gin and my belly is full of Tasmanian cheese, ham and sparkling wine.

While you're here, watch the horoscopes at the airport. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I’ve been pampered and spoilt, and I’ve experienced a taste of Tassie that has me needing more. Not only do I want to return to Tasmania, I really want my audience to visit too.

How did I get to be part of this incredible trip? I’m a freelance travel writer and content creator, and sharing destinations and experiences has been my job for around eight years now. While it’s definitely hard work, there are some very nice perks, and I am incredibly grateful I get to do this for a living.

Here’s everything I get asked about my job.

How did you start?

I have a journalism degree and I’ve been writing for most of my life, and I absolutely love travelling. In 2016, my then six-year-old daughter and I set off on a big adventure travelling full time, and my worlds collided in the best way.

I started writing about our travels for media, as well as sharing on my Instagram account, which rapidly grew. I wasn’t the first solo mum to set off travelling full time, but the timing was right. Media followed our travels, my audience grew, and I started getting work as a travel writer, first with family travel magazines and then with other publications - and then, because of our story and the size of my Instagram account, I was offered a book contract and many more opportunities followed.