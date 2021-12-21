My daughter and I flew out to Fiji last week on Virgin’s first international flight since the Australian border closed.

It was just as emotional as you’d expect with lots of hugs and tears, whoops and cheers, and many glasses of bubbles.

Travel is part of our family identity and a for us, a huge part of what it means to be Australian - finally heading off overseas after so long was exquisitely surreal.

Amazingly, Fiji is the same slice of heaven it was 20 months ago, when the impacts of the pandemic forced its tourism staff to close its resorts and services and return to their families and villages.

Its reopening is joyous, and the hospitality feels even warmer - if that’s possible - the vibe is relaxed and chill and even the cyclones seem to be on our side. We are mask-free, stress-free and covid-free.

I’ve been getting a lot of questions from friends and family since we arrived, and if you’ve been on the fence about booking a tropical holiday, I think you’ll be super happy to read the answers.

1. Do you have to quarantine in your room on arrival?

You absolutely do not! On arrival at Castaway Island on Thursday I was straight into the water with a Pina Colada in my hand.