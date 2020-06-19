From DIY to op-shop finds: Exactly how one mum gave her daughter's room an affordable overhaul.

If there's one thing we love more than rainbow bookshelves and Marie Kondo-ing, it's a good ol' DIY hack.

And mum-of-three, Jessica Brouwer, knows her fair share of them.

Brouwer has been busy transforming her five-year-old daughter's room with op-shop gems, Facebook Marketplace finds and freebies. And the result is epic.

From the dreamcatcher wall hanging to one seriously impressive castle bookshelf, Brouwer has completely decked out her daughter's room for less than $500.

"Her room has come together with a whole lot of love, some hard work, bargain finds, DIY and craft projects and a bit of upcycling," she told Mamamia.

"We love hitting up op-shops and I’m always on Marketplace keeping an eye out for bargains and freebies that I can either fix or upcycle."













Image: Supplied/Jessica Brouwer. Here's the full list of materials she used to transform the space. The Chair "The chair was a $15 Marketplace find, I gave it a little hack by removing the old foam and material and replacing it with the $6 Kmart Grace cushion."













Image: Supplied/Jessica Brouwer.