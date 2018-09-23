The heartbreaking tribute by Daniel Morcombe's mum on her eldest son's wedding day.

It’s supposed to be the happiest day of a young man’s life, but for Dean Morcombe, his wedding day held a tinge of sadness as one face remained absent from the sea of smiles.
His little brother, Daniel.
On Saturday, 15 years on from the abduction of his brother from a Sunshine Coast bus stop – the biggest murder investigation in Queensland’s history – Dean Morcombe married his partner Alice ahead of close family and friends.
His mother Denise, glowing with pride, shared a number of photos from the wedding day – the couple cutting their wedding cake, family and friends, her with her equally-proud husband Bruce.
My boy and his wife cutting cake x pic.twitter.com/OMyfQeWX1U
— Denise Morcombe (@DeniseMorcombe) September 22, 2018
Proud parents Dean and Alice’s wedding xxx pic.twitter.com/0AsfX3EDeM
— Denise Morcombe (@DeniseMorcombe) September 22, 2018
Top Comments
I guarantee he was there in spirit. Time goes so fast.
Mamamia, why oh why couldn't you just leave this newly married couple to have their own special moment, their own special day without making it about Daniel's tragic fate.
I imagine the last thing any new bride wants or needs to see is her wedding pics in the media.....associated with an horrific murder.
Congratulations to the happy couple. You look like you had the most beautiful day.
Agreed. Don’t think we needed a picture of the criminal in there, either.
You don’t kniw.......They may have wanted to pay tribute to him.