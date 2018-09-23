The heartbreaking tribute by Daniel Morcombe's mum on her eldest son's wedding day.

It’s supposed to be the happiest day of a young man’s life, but for Dean Morcombe, his wedding day held a tinge of sadness as one face remained absent from the sea of smiles.

His little brother, Daniel.

On Saturday, 15 years on from the abduction of his brother from a Sunshine Coast bus stop – the biggest murder investigation in Queensland’s history – Dean Morcombe married his partner Alice ahead of close family and friends.

His mother Denise, glowing with pride, shared a number of photos from the wedding day – the couple cutting their wedding cake, family and friends, her with her equally-proud husband Bruce.

My boy and his wife cutting cake x pic.twitter.com/OMyfQeWX1U — Denise Morcombe (@DeniseMorcombe) September 22, 2018