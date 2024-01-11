The $80 outfit that's revolutionised getting dressed in the morning.

Funny fact for you: I'm Mamamia's Morning Editor but not at all a morning person.

Yep. You would never find me going for a run before work, watching the sunrise or "seizing the day," as they say. I would be in my bathroom, fluffing about and listening to a podcast while doing my hair and makeup. Oh, the days.

Now, I'm up at 5am, no question. My lunch is made the night before. My makeup is done at work; and I don't care what my hair looks like from behind because I can't see it.

I also have a rotation of outfits I wear, so when I'm still half asleep, I can put one on and know I'll look presentable for the day ahead.

There's my classic black dress, midi skirt and tee combo, and a denim playsuit that I can't stop raving about or reaching for.

Here's me wearing it with sandals. Image: Supplied/Charlotte Begg.