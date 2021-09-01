'I've run 5 times a week for 10 years. Here are the hacks that keep me going.'

A number of weeks ago, I shared some of my top tips to make running easier.

It was fun: I love running, and it's cool to connect with others who do too (and hopefully bring some others around to our side!)

In that article, I shared some of the mental gymnastics and small details I do every day to keep me motivated to head out the door, but there was no room to share the running hacks I have nailed down to a fine art courtesy of apps, tools and complementary exercises.

Watch: The star signs, exercising. Post continues below video.

These were some of the most common questions I received after my first story went live, so yep, your weird 'runs 4 fun' friend is back, and this time I'm here with a list of those things I use to make things easier/more interesting.

From how to get coach-guided runs without paying a fortune to the simple podcast trick that'll keep you looking forward to the next time you lace up your shoes, here are my go-tos. And because I'm a cheapskate, they're pretty much all free, so you've got nothing to lose:

The Nike Run Club app.

When I was first starting out, and a few times over the years when I've needed a real motivation boost, the Nike Run Club app was a godsend.

The app does all the tracking of other apps you might have heard of (Strava, RunKeeper etc) and can also sync data from fitness devices like an Apple Watch, but its best feature is the guided runs.

During these, a Nike Coach speaks to you throughout a set run - say 35 minutes outdoors, a treadmill run or a 'don't wanna run run' - offering cues, reminders and motivation to help make your run easier (and fun!)

Personally, I really enjoy being told I'm doing a great job by an actual professional... even if I'm really not. Image: Nike Run Club.