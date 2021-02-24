"She should be dead." Everything we know about the heavy new Demi Lovato documentary.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

This post deals with drug abuse, self harm and eating disorders and might be triggering for some readers.



Demi Lovato was just seven years old when she walked onto the set of TV show Barney & Friends.

In the years that followed, the child actor would go on to make a name for herself as a Disney Channel star, become an award-winning singer and a judge on The X Factor US. But among her many successes, she would also face mental health issues, substance abuse, and an overdose which nearly left her for dead.

Now, a new documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will pull back the curtain and give us "unprecedented access" into the 28-year-olds rise to stardom, personal struggles and path to recovery.

"I’ve had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened," Lovato says in the trailer.

Watch the trailer for Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Post continues below.

According to its official description, the four-part documentary, directed by Michael D. Ratner, will look at "the superstar's personal and musical journey during the most trying time of her life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health". It also promises "an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment".

Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, which will air on YouTube Originals next month, will also feature interviews from her family and friends, as well as a few famous faces.

Here's everything we know about Demi Lovato's new documentary.

What we learnt from the Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil trailer.

As shown in the trailer, the documentary will look at the singer's struggles with addiction, including her near-fatal drug overdose which saw her rushed to hospital in 2018.

At the time, Lovato addressed the incident on Instagram saying, "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet".