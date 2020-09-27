Unpacking Demi Lovato's breakup with Max Ehrich (and why Selena Gomez screenshots are involved).

Quick fact: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich, who got engaged after four months of dating through quarantine, have now broken up.

Quick question: Why?

The PR answer seems to be tied to a statement made by a source close to the couple to People magazine, saying they “decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers”. And while a flurry of deleting mushy Instagram posts happened shortly after the split, the source also states: “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

However, since their uncoupling hit headlines, there have been a fair few receipts popping up that have changed the narrative of their breakup. And now there’s a new character in the mix: none other than Selena Gomez.

Now listen to Mamamia’s entertainment podcast The Spill. Post continues after podcast.

Disney Channel die-hards will know that Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have a friendship that goes way back. They first met in 2002 when they appeared on Barney and Friends together and they remained super close as their respective careers blossomed.

However, things took a turn in 2010 when a fan asked Lovato how Gomez was, to which she replied, “Ask Taylor”.

For reference, around this point in time Selena Gomez had become very close to Taylor Swift, which was clearly seen by Lovato as disrespectful because Swift had gone on a date with Lovato’s well-known ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

Since then, Gomez and Lovato have had quite the on-again-off-again friendship, but if these new rumours are true, we’re pretty sure it will mark the final nail in the coffin for the pair.

What’s going on with Max Ehrich and Selena Gomez?

Fans of Lovato have been doing some major digging to uncover some strange nuances in Max Ehrich’s behaviour, with Twitter users accusing the actor of being an “obsessive fame leech”.

This harsh title supposedly stems from Ehrich’s rumoured ‘obsession’ with Selena Gomez, which feeds into the following rumours…

1. Flirty Tweets.

Max Ehrich allegedly tweeted in the past that he was “going to marry Selena Gomez” as well as comparing Gomez and Lovato on the platform and reaching the conclusion that Gomez was “prettier” than Lovato.

Image: Twitter.