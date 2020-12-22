"I was rejected from The Voice. Delta Goodrem's words offstage have never left me."

I was disappointed when Delta Goodrem announced in early December that she would not be returning to The Voice Australia in 2021. The show was changing networks and, in the process, switching their judges.

As a previous contestant of The Voice, I read the news of Delta Goodrem’s departure with a sigh.

In 2019, I was asked to audition for the singing competition. When they asked me, I was ecstatic. I had watched the show since the first season and the chance to prove myself on such an influential stage was an opportunity I couldn’t pass on.

But being on the show was not what I had expected.

I had to do one pre-audition for the producers before the actual blind audition. Here, we rehearsed my blind audition song and I did a few interviews with producers. They asked me what my coach preferences were, presumably so they could work out who would be on each team. I told them I would choose Goodrem first, Boy George second, Guy Sebastian third and Kelly Rowland fourth. They reminded me to tell them if my preferences changed.

Everything seemed very carefully crafted. During the interviews for camera, one of the producers came down and told me that I was doing a great job but they needed more energy from me. It seemed I wasn’t being dramatic enough for them. My mum and sister were even asked to gape at a photo of Goodrem on the wall. The producers must have told me ten times backstage to make sure I fawn over Goodrem when I talk to her, even if no chairs spin.

Then, it came time for my blind audition. I was on the last day of auditions so the teams were almost full. I sang ‘Jar of Hearts’ and although it was a nerve-racking experience, I was really proud of my performance. Technically, I thought it was one of my best. Alas, none of the judges turned their chairs.

I gauged the reaction of the coaches after I had finished. They were all pleasant but their interactions were quite dull, without the usual theatrics you see on television. Boy George gave me some feedback, saying he really liked the end of my performance. Guy Sebastian said he liked my fight, and Kelly Rowland asked if I enjoyed being on stage.

I assume that Goodrem saw the disappointment in my eyes. It was pretty disheartening to give my all to a performance and come away with nothing. As I was about to walk offstage, Goodrem decided to come backstage with me. When the cameras stopped rolling, she greeted my mum and my sister before having another chat with me. She encouraged me to continue singing and said she wished she had turned her chair. She made sure I was alright, before she returned to the stage.