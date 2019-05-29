"You don't get any choice at all": Ellen Reed on the reality of auditioning for The Voice.

“I made the Grand Final in 2016 and I’m here and didn’t turn a chair.”

Ellen Reed, 30, returned as an All Star to The Voice Australia stage this year after making the final four of the 2016 season. But on Monday night, when she auditioned once again in the hopes of making it all the way this time, the singer-songwriter was unable to turn one of the judges’ chairs.

Since her audition aired this week, the Brisbane singer has shared she felt extremely anxious after the show, and says she received no psychological support from the network.

Brisbane singer-songwriter Ellen Reed auditions for The Voice Australia 2019. Post continues after video.

Video by Channel Nine

Returning in the first place, Ellen says, was a decision she didn’t take lightly. It was producers of the show that approached her first and asked her to come back, Ellen explains to Mamamia.

“You’re a weapon of a singer, we’ll be incredibly surprised if you don’t turn a chair, you just have to trust us,” Ellen recounts one of the producers telling her.

“He implied that I’d be okay,” Ellen tells Mamamia, “So I ended up being convinced to go back.”

Once she agreed, the 30-year-old says she did not have any control over what she could sing and even what she could wear.