Delta Goodrem has 'dreadlocks' now and some people are trés confused.

We can officially place the resurgence of kitten heels, flare jeans, and Delta Goodrem‘s new look in the box of ‘things we didn’t see coming’.

The singer and The Voice host has said farewell to the goddess-y, golden-y, Pantene-commerical-y hairstyle we became accustomed to, instead opting for what looks like dreadlocks.

We think.

Look, all we really have to go off is a fan’s Instagram Story from last week. Make of this what you will:

Soon after the photo was made public, media sites jumped on the story. Fans lost their bloody minds. Hairbrushes were ceremoniously binned. Dogs started to ominously howl in the night. Hairdressers wept and wept. The world as we knew it capitulated.

But wait - the plot thickens.

Other recent photos of Delta show that she doesn't have dreadlocks at all.