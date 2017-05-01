Why the hate for Delta Goodrem has reached new heights.

It was the red buzzer that did it.

All of a sudden, Twitter was alight and Australia remembered how easy it is to hate 32-year-old singer songwriter and judge on The Voice Delta Goodrem and her perfect hair.

She couldn’t just press it. No, she danced around it. Put her arms in the air. Moved “orgasmically” or like “she’d been tasered” before hitting the buzzer that signified the person auditioning on stage behind her was through.

It was the beginning of the sixth season of The Voice last week, and Australia couldn’t handle it. They couldn’t handle ‘Delta’.

A successful, passionate, excited and (I’ll say it because it’s a factor. It’s always a factor) beautiful woman showing herself to be, well, all of those things. Without playing it down. And without acting ‘cool’.

#TheVoiceAU it’s just a button Delta. Try and press it without the bullshit theatrics. — Ayal Tusia ???? (@AyalTusia) April 26, 2017