Debbie Malone is a psychic detective. She helps police find dead bodies.

Debbie Malone knows where Lyn Dawson's body is. Or at least was.

She knows the mother-of-two, whose killer was convicted of her 1982 murder just last year, was buried at the very rear of number two Gilwinga Drive, Bayview, in Sydney.

She knows it wasn't near the pool where police have long concentrated their search. It was further back, near the big rock, in a place police still haven't properly investigated.

"I don't know if she's there now though, because they have developed... he's also built retaining walls. But there was a big rock, and she showed me that," Debbie told Mamamia's podcast True Crime Conversations.

She means Lyn showed her that. In a vision.

You see, Debbie is a psychic, and before you click out of this article rolling your eyes, even the police believe her. In fact, she works alongside them.

In the case of Lyn Dawson, Debbie was put in touch with former New South Wales Detective Sergeant Damian Loone, who was in charge of the case at the time. He invited her to the house and her evidence was recorded, but before they could return with the dog squad to search the area she had identified, Loone was transferred to another department.

Although Lyn's killer is now behind bars, her body has never been recovered.

Lynette Dawson. Image: NSW Police.