From Glee to a brief engagement to Lisa Origliasso: Dean Geyer's life after Australian Idol.

"For me, this role seems like it was one of the most sought after this year. You're never sure which pilots are going to go to air, so to score a role on a show that's had such a successful few seasons is incredible for me,” he told Teen Vogue.

Image: Fox. The 34-year-old recently defended Lea when she was accused of bullying other Glee cast members. Speaking to the Daily Mail last month, Dean explained that the actress was very welcoming when he joined the show.

"When jumping onto a hugely successful and established show like Glee, I went into it expecting to be known as the 'new guy' for at least a month, but that wasn't the case at all. I almost immediately felt welcomed, and to be totally honest, out of everyone, Lea was the most friendly to me," he told the publicaiton.

Dean also paid tribute to the late Glee actress Naya Rivera after her body was discovered in in California's Lake Piru earlier this month.

"Naya was an unbelievably talented performer who I got the pleasure of working with. The only thing that rivalled her acting abilities was her incredible voice," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"I am extremely saddened to hear that we have lost someone who had such a positive impact on so many people's lives through her art."

In an interview with Today Extra, Dean explained that his last days filming the show were spent with the Naya.

"What is crazy is one of my last two scenes [on Glee] was shot with her [Naya] and Cory, which is nuts because on the anniversary of his death they found her at the lake," he said.

A brief engagment to one of The Veronicas.

Back in 2008, Dean was briefly engaged to The Veronicas singer Lisa Origliasso. And by 'brief' we mean, for three months.